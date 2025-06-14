Araneta spars with world champ Teraji ahead of IBF title fight

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano world title contender Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta is putting in serious work in Japan ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

Araneta got a rare chance to trade punches with Japanese two-division world champion Kenshiro Teraji as part of his training for his June 19 clash against Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri. The bout, set in Ota City, Japan, will be for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title.

Omega Boxing Gym Vice President Andrew Singco told CDN Digital that Araneta’s camp has been ramped up in intensity, and sparring with Teraji was one of the toughest stretches. Teraji himself is preparing for a WBC world flyweight title defense against American Ricardo Sandoval on July 30 in Yokohama.

The sparring sessions took place at the Ohashi Boxing Gym in Yokohama Hikari, Teraji’s home gym.

“Cristian is six pounds over the limit right now, but imagine if he wasn’t cutting weight when he sparred with Kenshiro,” said Singco.

“Teraji was able to push him around a bit because Cristian is already cutting. But he held his own,” he added.

ROAD TO GLORY

Singco added that if Araneta wins the belt, they’re planning to hold future training camps in Japan.

“He’s pushed harder here than in Cebu. It’s just different,” he said.

Araneta is joined in Japan by his trainer Julius Erving Junco, coach and former boxer Gerry Castroverde, and fellow Omega stablemate Alexander Fredriksson.

If victorious, Araneta would become the third active Filipino world champion alongside Melvin Jerusalem (WBC minimumweight) and Pedro Taduran (IBF minimumweight). He would also join Cebu’s elite list of world champions in Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, Bernabe Villacampo, Malcolm Tuñacao, and Rodel Mayol.

But the road to glory won’t be easy. Simsri brings a dangerous record of 38 wins with 34 knockouts and just one loss. Araneta, meanwhile, enters the ring with a 25-2 record, including 20 knockouts.

