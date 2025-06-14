Crucial Chairman’s Cup title fuels Baby Panthers’ Cesafi hopes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For the USPF Baby Panthers, winning the Chairman’s Cup wasn’t just about lifting a trophy but about setting their momentum for a bigger battle ahead.

With the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) high school basketball season just months away, the Baby Panthers took a massive step forward in their buildup by capturing the 2025 Chairman’s Cup title last Thursday, June 12, in Iloilo City.

The Cebu-based squad dominated Capiz, 76-57, in the finals, completing a fiery three-game winning streak after dropping their tournament opener that booked them a ticket to the finals.

“This title is very important because it proves our hard work is paying off,” said USPF assistant coach John Cabahug.

“It gives us energy and motivation to keep improving. Most importantly, it helps us believe in ourselves and stay focused on our goals” he added.

BOUNCE BACK

More than just a morale boost, the win validates the Panthers’ direction under head coach Alan Cabatingan and his staff. After falling short in the previous Cesafi season, the Chairman’s Cup championship showed that the team can perform under pressure and bounce back from adversity.

That grit was on display when they routed Negros, 81-62, in the semifinals before toppling the defending champions, Capiz.

Leading the way was Jack Robert Cox, who earned Finals MVP honors after a standout performance with 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists.

Cabahug credited the team’s success to their discipline, teamwork, and focus, but stressed there’s still work to be done especially in improving communication and consistency on the floor.

“We’re happy with what we achieved, but we know Cesafi will be a different kind of challenge,” he said.

Luke Brent Dy also made waves with his consistent play throughout the tournament, earning a spot in the Mythical Five.

The Baby Panthers’ full roster includes Champ Brigoli, Sean Arradaza, Marcus Lozano, Rhelance Lacerna, Junssen Magbato, Rox Catana, Nate Adolfo, Lithel Yongco, Jeric Escaña, Jaylord Narca, Lawrence Selim, Jayhad Aguipo, and AJ Kyle de los Santos, with assistant coaches Jover Elago, Nilo Adolfo, and Ronald Patindol rounding out the bench crew.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP