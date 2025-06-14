Flood control among priorities of Ouano administration

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City Mayor-elect Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano has identified flood control as among the priorities of his administration, focusing particularly on long-standing problem areas like A.S. Fortuna Street in Brgy. Banilad and along the national highway in Brgy. Tipolo.

Ouano said that the need to address this recurring problem is urgent. However, he is urging Mandauehanosn to manage their expectations.

“Paningkamutan gyud nato og maayo. I don’t want to promise og something nga dili nato matuman kay balikan baya ta sa katawhan ana but paningkamutan gyud nato nga ma-improve og maayo ang drainage systems,” he said during the oathtaking ceremony of One Mandaue held on June 9.

(I will do my best. I don’t want to promise something that I won’t be able to do because the people can get back at us, but I will try my best to improve the drainage systems.)

Flooding

Ouano admitted that one of the biggest challenges of his administration is how to address flooding along A. S. Fortuna Street. He said that several drainage lines in the area pass through private properties. This caused delays in the implementation of drainage projects after proper owners went to court.

During their house-to-house visits, Ouano said he also learned that flooding is now a major concern even in the interior portion of barangays.

Soon, he will also revisit the approach of the old Mandaue Mactan Bridge, especially the area fronting the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Campus, another flood-prone area in the city.

National Infrastructure Programs

Ouano said that his administration will be working closely with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to ensure that local efforts align with national infrastructure programs and for these to be carried out more efficiently.

The mayor-elect is also looking for more effective and long-term solutions to the city’s flooding problems.

He said that while DPWH handles the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects, the city government will take the lead in improving drainage systems in residential and inner-city areas.

