Phelps Dodge upsets no. 2 Kinsman in AEBC Corporate Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Phelps Dodge pulled off a stunner Friday night, June 13, by toppling the second-seeded Kinsman Engineering, 89-78, in their game in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 8th Corporate Cup at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus Gym.

With the win, Phelps Dodge composed of Industrial Engineers improved to a 5-6 record, keeping their hopes alive for a quarterfinals berth by climbing to the eighth spot in the standings.

More importantly, they handed Kinsman Engineering, represented by Mechanical Engineers, their second loss in the tournament. Kinsman, with a 9-2 record, had already secured the No. 2 seed heading into the quarterfinals.

READ: 8th AEBC Corporate Cup opens with excitement and stronger camaraderie

Ramil Bualand and Jhakom Algundo led the charge for Phelps Dodge. Bualand poured in 27 points, adding six rebounds, four assists, and two steals, while Algundo delivered a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, along with three steals and two assists. Rogelio Perez also chipped in 11 markers.

Kinsman’s Dave Abella had a standout performance, scoring a game-high 32 points, but his effort went to waste in the loss.

In other games, Lite Panel demolished EGS Surveying, 107-78, to pick up their sixth win in 11 games. EGS dropped to 3-7.

Garrick Bande led Lite Panel with 30 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a block. Tristan Cabrera added 28 points, six boards, two assists, two blocks, and a steal in their dominant showing. Despite the loss, EGS’s Richie Bactol finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, Dwightsteel escaped with a nail-biting 78-77 victory over Mortabond to also improve to 5-6. Mortabond, on the other hand, slid to 2-9.

Rozien Rivera and Darwin Gabaca scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, to lead Dwightsteel. Mortabond’s Karlo Miko Taboada tallied a game-high 21 points in a valiant but losing effort.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP