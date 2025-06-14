Librando wants next Ms. Badian to help promote town outside Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Aside from canyoneering and the famous Kawasan Falls, Badian town in southwestern Cebu has so much more to offer.

Mayor-elect Jerome Librando said he wanted other destinations in their town like the Osmeña Peak, Lambug Beach, and the Tagibian Spring, among others, to also be known to tourists.

In addition, Librado said that new tourism attractions will also be opened in Badian soon like paragliding and new dive spots.

READ: In Photos: Over a year since Odette, Badian’s Kawasan Falls remains close to public

Librado said he wanted the next Ms. Badian title holder to help in the promotion of their town’s tourism destinations, rich culture and heritage, even on the national stage.

“I want the next Ms. Badian as someone who can help promote tourism, culture, help us promote our Banig festival and local products,” he said.

New Ambassadress

A total of 16 lovely candidates are vying for this year’s title in an open competition that also accommodated candidates coming from other parts of Cebu and Dunaguete City in Negros Oriental.

Huge prized of P100, 000 await the town’s new ambassadress while those who will be selected as Ms. Ecotourism and Ms. Heritage, will each get P50, 000 and P30, 000 respectively, during the coronation night on July 20.

In addition, the local government is also organizing the Hari ng Badian competition on July 22 wherein prizes ranging from P20, 000 to P10, 000 await the winners.

Both activities are among the highlights of the town’s 200th fiesta celebration for its patron saint, James the Apostle, this year.

The candidates for Ms. Badian and Hari ng Badian were officially sashed on Saturday, June 14.

“This is not just an ordinary competition. This is a competition of beauty that reflects grace, intelligence, courage and the love for Badian,” Librando said.

Promoting Badian

Librando said he will be pushing for this year’s title holder to also represent their town in national competitions, and hopefully on the international stage.

Earl Vincent Endab, Badian’s Tourism Officer and the chairperson for this year’s pageant, said that they experience a surge in tourism, at 96 percent, in 2024.

They wanted to replicate, if not surpass, their town’s achievement this year and in the years to come.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP