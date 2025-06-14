VP Sara Duterte back in country after Malaysia trip

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has returned to the Philippines on Saturday, June 14, after her trip to Malaysia, her office said.

Duterte was in Malaysia for a “personal trip” and joined Filipinos in an Independence Day celebration in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday.

“Vice President Sara Z. Duterte returned to the Philippines on Saturday, 14 June 2025, arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) at around 5:43 a.m. via Philippine Airlines flight no. PR 530,” her office said in a bulletin.

“The Vice President is scheduled to attend the 2025 Pasidungog awarding ceremony in Davao City on Monday, 16 June 2025,” it added.

Joining Duterte at the Independence Day celebration in Malaysia’s capital were Sens. Robin Padilla and Imee Marcos as well as Partido Demokratiko Pilipino officials and former senatorial bets Jimmy Bondoc, Jayvee Hinlo and Richard Mata.

