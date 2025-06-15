Ray Manigsaca: The legacy of a leader, the heart of a father

Ray Manigsaca isn’t one for grandstanding. You won’t hear him delivering empty speeches. He isn’t interested in personal branding. He doesn’t need his name on every plaque. And yet, over the last three decades, he’s built one of Cebu’s most respected real estate groups—AppleOne.

This Father’s Day, we celebrate Ray Manigsaca—not just for what he’s built, but for the father, mentor, and partner he’s always been.

Ray’s story is not one of overnight success. It began in the early 1990s with grit, humility, and relentless perseverance. He wasn’t a straight-A student, but what he lacked in grades, he made up for in resolve. He started in sales, eventually rising to become a Key Account Manager for the entire Southern Mindanao region. In 1993, newly married and ready to build a life in Cebu, he left his job and started a construction firm—what the family fondly calls their “eldest sibling.”

In 2010, Ray and his wife Venus took a bold new step into real estate, launching AppleOne with their first development, the AppleOne Equicom Tower. Fifteen years later, the company is a force in Philippine real estate and hospitality, behind landmark projects like Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, The Residences at Sheraton, and upcoming ventures such as the JW Marriott in Panglao and the Radisson Blu in Cagayan de Oro.

Naturally, to the public, Ray is a business leader. But if you really want to know who he is, you won’t find it in a press release.

When asked about her dad in an exclusive interview, his daughter Samantha didn’t lead with his achievements. To her, he was much more: a loving father, a devoted husband. “He is a deeply loving father who always puts our family first, even while balancing the demands of growing a business.”

“He is also my mom’s best friend and life partner. No matter how busy he is or what milestone he’s celebrating, he always makes sure to be by her side—his greatest teammate,” she shared.

His success, while remarkable, is only part of the story. Even so, Samantha recognizes the weight of the legacy that stands behind her father. She recalls the pressure to carry forward what he has started, but also the privilege.

“Knowing the hard work and sacrifice behind it, I understand that the responsibility now rests on the shoulders of me and my brother. It’s a big weight to carry, but also a great privilege,” she said.

Samantha was personally mentored by her father—at times with tough love, but always with purpose. “It gave me so much pressure,” she admits, “but I know there is no better mentor than my dad.” Today, she stands beside him in more ways than one: as a daughter, and as Board Director and Vice President for Hospitality of AppleOne Group.

Ray’s leadership style is deeply people-centered, rooted in creating better communities and meaningful relationships. He values progress, but never at the cost of humility. Even today, with all his success, he remains open to learning—never afraid to ask questions, listen deeply, and grow.

Samantha didn’t step in because she was told to, but because she understood who she was learning from. As she continues to help lead a growing part of the business, she carries not just her own vision, but her father’s values: humility, resilience, and a deep commitment to people. Because more than anything, that’s what he passed down—not just a company, but a way of doing things.

This Father’s Day, Ray Manigsaca’s legacy speaks for itself. Because what he has built goes beyond business. And that’s what truly lasts.