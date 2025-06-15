Grand Benedicto: A great CEO, the best father

As the CEO of the BE Group of Companies, Grand Benedicto has led with a sharp eye for opportunity, growing the group’s footprint across real estate, hospitality, manufacturing, and logistics. People know him for his quiet drive and the way he always manages to make things happen. From the outside, it’s easy to see Grand as the quintessential self-made executive. But behind the sharp suits and long boardroom meetings, Grand is, at his core, a father.

This Father’s Day, we celebrate the kind of leadership that starts at home.

To his son Enrik, who now works alongside him as Head of Digital, he’s the kind of father who doesn’t need to say much—but sets the bar high by living it himself.

“There was a lot of pressure growing up—to live up to his expectations,” Enrik shares. “It was good pressure though, because it really pushed me to strive and be better.”

There wasn’t a single defining moment that drew Enrik into the family business. Just years of watching, listening, and understanding what it took to run something lasting. Summers were even spent interning at their resorts, learning the work from the ground up.

Grand never sat his children down for formal lectures on business. He taught in the everyday—in the way he spoke, the way he worked. “Just seeing how hard he works made me want to help out as well,” Enrik said. “My dad is the type of mentor to give advice daily and point out what I can be doing better. I think he just wants me to always be improving and pushing myself, and I find that really helpful.”

And while their professional dynamic has added new depth to their relationship, it has also confirmed something Enrik always knew: behind the successful CEO is an even more remarkable father.

“Since working together, our relationship has gotten deeper because I understand what he goes through more.” Enrik said. “I used to see things as an observer, but now that I’m actually part of the company, it makes me see things in a different light.”

This Father’s Day, Enrik’s message to his dad is one of gratitude: “Thanks for being the best Dad any son could ask for. I’m really grateful for everything you’ve done for me and for always looking out for me. You’ve been a source of guidance and inspiration throughout my life—and I can only hope to follow in your footsteps and make you proud.”