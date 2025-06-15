Loboc Children’s Choir performs in Beijing

MANILA, Philippines — The world-renowned choral group from Loboc town in Bohol province showcased their talent before a crowd at the Cultural Palace of Nationalities Theatre in Beijing, according to the Philippine Embassy in Beijing.

The embassy said that the theater is known for its historic 742-seater, which has hosted numerous state and international performances. It organized the event to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Philippines-China relations.

“Music transcends borders. It speaks to the soul without the need for translation. It is a powerful bridge that connects cultures, conveys emotions, and nurtures friendships,” Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz said in a statement on Sunday.

“The angelic voices of the Loboc Children’s Choir bring not just the melodies of the Philippines, but the spirit of a people who, like our Chinese friends, value harmony, family, and the beauty of

shared traditions,” FlorCruz added.

Among the songs the choir performed was its rendition of “Yue Liang Dai Biao Wo De Xin” (The Moon Represents My Heart), translated into Filipino by FlorCruz.

The concert is part of the choir’s three-day visit to Beijing.

