Chinese Film Festival opens in Cebu

CEBU CITY — The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu recently opened the Chinese Film Festival this week in celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and the Philippines.

The festival, which runs from June 12-21, features a selection of contemporary Chinese films that are being screened for free to the public. Among the films being shown are Pegasus 2, Successor, Viva La Vida, and Evacuate from the 21st Century. The event drew members of the local Chinese community and Cebuanos alike, offering them a glimpse into Chinese culture and storytelling through cinema.

During the opening ceremony at the Ayala Central Bloc Cinema on June 12, Chinese Consul General Zhang Zhen said the film festival highlights the strong cultural connection between the two countries.

“Ever since the days of early cinema, film is a universal language,” Zhang said in her remarks. “The films of this festival carry unique perspectives, but also reflect our shared humanity and values. The stories transcend borders because they speak to what unites us as peoples: our laughter, struggles, aspirations, and the courage to embrace life.”

Zhang also emphasized the historical and cultural ties between China and the Philippines, particularly through centuries of trade, migration, and exchange.

“China and the Philippines are neighbors bound by geography, but truly connected by culture, by blood, and by heart,” she said. “We are geographically close, yet culturally closer – through centuries of exchange; we are linked by kinship, with millions of Filipinos and Chinese sharing ancestral ties; we are united in spirit, through traditions, values, and a common desire for peace and prosperity.”

Zhang also paid tribute to the contributions of the Filipino-Chinese community in the Philippines, especially in Cebu.

“Filipino-Chinese have made tremendous contributions to national liberation and independence as well as the Philippines’ economic development, and cultural richness,” she said. “The Filipino-Chinese friendship in Cebu is a living truth. We pay tribute to everyone who support the friendship development. I hope more and more Cebuano speak up for the bilateral relations and promote understanding and mutual respect.”

The festival comes as both nations continue to engage in cultural diplomacy through events that aim to promote understanding between their people. /Carl Lorenciana, copy editor