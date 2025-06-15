VP Sara Father’s Day message: Fight, serve tirelessly

MANILA, Philippines — As the nation observes Father’s Day, Vice President Sara Duterte recognized the pillars of the homes for providing security and love for their families.

In a video message on Sunday morning, Duterte expressed gratitude to fathers, who became instrumental in producing disciplined and responsible individuals in society.

“Your efforts remind us of your grief and love for your family. And this also becomes a good example that inspires young people,” the vice president said in Filipino.

READ: VP Sara Duterte back in country after Malaysia trip

“Thank you for your steadfastness when the family was struggling. Thank you for your guidance during times of uncertainty. Thank you for your love,” she added in Filipino.

She also roots for fathers who continue to “fight, serve, and tirelessly support their families.”

Father’s Day is celebrated every third Sunday of June in the Philippines.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP