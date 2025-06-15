Nonito Donaire Jr. flashes brilliance in WBA interim title win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. is back in the winning column and in the world title conversation after defeating Chile’s Andres Campos via a ninth-round technical decision to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim bantamweight title on Sunday, June 15 (Manila time) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 42-year-old Donaire, a former four-division world champion, hadn’t fought since his July 2023 loss to Alexandro Santiago.

Many speculated it was the end of his storied career, but Donaire proved he’s not done yet. Despite suffering a deep cut over his right eyebrow, he was ahead on all three scorecards when the bout was halted by the ring physician midway through the ninth round.

Judges Ignacio Robles and Jose Roberto Torres scored it 87-84, while Guillermo Perez Pineda had it 88-83 — all in favor of Donaire, who improved his record to 43 wins (28 by knockout) with eight defeats. Campos, 14 years his junior, fell to 17-3-1 (6 KOs).

It was Donaire’s first win since 2021, when he knocked out compatriot Reymart Gaballo to defend his WBC world bantamweight title.

CLEAN COMBINATIONS

Against Campos, Donaire looked sharp early. He controlled the distance, landed clean combinations, and peppered his opponent with body shots and stiff jabs. Campos had his moments but struggled to keep up with Donaire’s timing and experience.

An accidental clash of heads in the opening round set the tone for a physical fight. Donaire appeared hurt by the butt and immediately complained to the referee. Still, he stayed composed and continued to land heavy shots, including a looping right hand in the second round that briefly staggered Campos.

As the fight wore on, Donaire remained in control, using his jab to disrupt Campos’ rhythm while landing the occasional flurry of power punches. Campos answered back with his own combinations but rarely took the lead.

In the ninth round, Campos came out with urgency, pressing Donaire with combinations. But another head clash opened a nasty cut above Donaire’s right eye, prompting the referee to pause the action.

With two minutes left in the round, the ringside doctor deemed the cut too severe for the fight to continue, resulting in a technical decision.

While the win may have come under unusual circumstances, Donaire’s performance showed that he still has the skills and the hunger in his quest to become a world champion anew.

