Cebu City: ‘Hungry man’ nabbed after allegedly taking widow’s bag

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 28-year-old man, who claimed that he was hungry and did not have money to buy food, snatched the bag of an elderly woman in downtown Cebu City on Sunday morning, June 15.

But Jackie Jakosalem was nabbed by law enforcers after a brief chase.

His victim, Lilia Sanchez, a 77-year-old widowed grandmother from Brgy. San Antonio, Cebu City, was brought to a private hospital for the treatment of an injury on her forehead.

Sanchez injured her forehead after she fell on the ground when Jakosalem grabbed her bag that contained at least P5, 000 worth of valuables.

The incident happened along P. Del Rosario Street in Brgy. Kamagayan at around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday as Sanchez was walking on her way to hear Mass.

Personnel of the Mobile Patrol Unit (MPU) of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), who happened to be nearby, went after Jakosalem, whom they later on arrested.

Law enforcers also recovered the elderly woman’s bag.

Hungry

Jakosalem, a resident of Sitio Bato in Brgy. Ermita, is now at the custodial facility of the Parian Police Station.

He said in an interview with CDN Digital that he did not intend to hurt Sanchez. He said that he only wanted her bag because he needed money to buy food as he was already very hungry.

“Nadala rako sa kagutom,” he repeatedly told CDN Digital.

(I was forced to do it because I was hungry.)

Jakosalem said that he used to work for a pork dealership at the Carbon Public Market but he was terminated from his previous employment after he became sick with a fever.

Now jobless, he decided to resort to snatching to feed himself.

And while he already sought apology, the relatives of Sanchez told the police that they will pursue the filing of charges against him.

Police said that Jakosalem may face charges for theft and physical injury.

