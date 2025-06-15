Mandaue City buy-bust: 3 nabbed in Subangdaku drug den

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Three men, two of whom were previously arrested for drug-related offenses, were collared Saturday night in a suspected drug den in Brgy. Subangdaku in Mandaue City.

Law enforcers also recovered 16 grams of suspected shabu worth P108, 800 from the drug den in Sitio Eusebio, Brgy. Subangdaku.

Other confiscated items included four empty sachets with drug residue, the buy-bust money, and various drug paraphernalia.

In a report, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) said that operation was focused on a certain Jay-r, the alleged drug den operator.

Two other men – Alquen, 45, and Robert, 21, – were at the drug den during the implementation of the buy-bust operation at around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

All three men are residents of Brgy. Subangdaku.

Jay-r and Alquen were repeat offenders. Jay-r was nabbed in 2013 for a drug-related case and was released after he agreed to a plea bargain. Alquen, on the other hand, was jailed in 2015 and was released on probation.

PDEA-7 said they placed Jay-r under surveillance for two weeks based on information that they received from an informant and barangay officials before they planned the buy-bust operation in coordination with Subangdaku police.

Intelligence reports showed that the suspect is able to dispose at least 20 grams of shabu per week.

The three men are currently detained at the PDEA 7 detention facility in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City while charges for the sale of illegal drugs, maintenance of a drug den, visiting a drug den, and possession of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia are being prepared for filing against them.

