Daily Gospel, June 16

This is the Daily Gospel for today, June 16, 2025, which is the Monday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Matthew 5, 38-42.

Jesus said to his disciples: “You have heard that it was said, An eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth.

But I say to you, offer no resistance to one who is evil. When someone strikes you on (your) right cheek, turn the other one to him as well.

If anyone wants to go to law with you over your tunic, hand him your cloak as well.

Should anyone press you into service for one mile, go with him for two miles.

Give to the one who asks of you, and do not turn your back on one who wants to borrow.”

Source: Dailygospel.org