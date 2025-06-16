Israel: 4 Filipinos injured amid Iran air strikes

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that at least four Filipinos were injured and brought to a hospital in Rehovot, Israel.

This was after Iran’s retaliatory air strikes in Israel.

Foreign Undersecretary Eduardo De Vega told the Inquirer, citing information from the Philippine Embassy in Israel, that “Except for one, they are not in severe condition, however.”

Another Filipina is being sheltered in a hotel with her Israeli partner after her house in Ramat Gan sustained damage from an Iranian missile, he added.

According to the DFA official, the embassy has sent teams to check on their condition and so far there are no new requests for repatriation from Filipinos in Iran.

“But there were already awaiting in the pipeline about 60 OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) in Israel hoping to go home even before the current conflict with Iran. The DMW is in charge of them,” De Vega said, referring to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

Filipinos in Israel, Iran

According to data from the Philippine Embassy in Israel, there are about 31,000 Filipinos legally working and living in Israel, one of the largest groups of immigrant workers there.

But estimates suggest that the number Filipinos, including undocumented individuals, may reach 50,000. Many of them live in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, but sizeable numbers work in Beersheba, Netanya, Rehovot and Rishon LeZion.

Over the weekend, Israeli rescue teams combed through the rubble of residential buildings destroyed by Iranian missile strikes, using flashlights and sniffer dogs to look for survivors after at least 10 people, including children, were killed, authorities said.

According to the DFA, there are about 2,000 Filipinos living in Iran, mostly Filipinos married to Iranians.

There were also around a dozen Filipino local government officials who were on a group visit when Israeli missiles struck on Friday, but there has been no word yet about them.

The Philippine government has repeatedly said it is on “heightened alert” to assist Filipinos in warring countries, but has not announced steps to evacuate those who want to leave. —with a report from INQUIRER.net

