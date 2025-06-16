Aboitiz takes over Bohol-Panglao International Airport

MANILA, Philippines – The Aboitiz Group has expanded its airport operations following the takeover of the Bohol-Panglao International Airport, the gateway to the booming tourist destination.

On June 16, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) formally turned over the operations and management of Bohol-Panglao International Airport to Aboitiz InfraCapital, the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group.

This becomes the third airport under Aboitiz InfraCapital following Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and Laguindingan International Airport.

On hand to witness the event are (from left) CAAP Deputy Director-General Danjun G. Lucas, CAAP Director-General Lieutenant-General Raul L. Del Rosario (Ret.), MCIA CEO Athanasios Titonis, and Aboitiz InfraCapital Airports Service Company Head of Operations and Security Ronald R. Mangahas.

