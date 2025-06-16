Dead man floating off Cebu City sea may have fallen off vessel – cops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The dead man, who was found floating off the sea of Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City on Sunday, could have been a sea vessel’s passenger, who accidentally fell overboard, and drowned.

Police said in a report that this was the most likely scenario based on his attire and belongings.

This as the victim was identified through the personal documents and identification cards inside the backpack that he carried on his back when he was found.

Police identified the dead man as Arthuro Alcordo, 79 years old and a resident of Poblacion, Boljoon town in southern Cebu.

Initial reports showed that at around 4:30 pm on Sunday, June 15, the fishing transport vessel Kendra Ariana, with Alberto Tacatani as the boat’s captain, was on its way to the New Pasil Fishport from Getafe, Bohol when they spotted the dead man floating on the sea water.

This was at around one nautical mile off Ludo Jetty Port in Barangay Sawang Calero, Cebu City. The crew then towed the body to the Pasil Fish Port and then alerted authorities about it.

Alcordo was found wearing a white striped polo shirt, denim pants, and black-and-white rubber shoes. The victim also had a backpack with him when he was found.

Clothes, various forms of identification, medical documents and a mobile phone with a charger were found inside the backpack.

Police identified the victim as Alcordo through the documents and IDs found inside the backpack.

Police investigators also said in the report that there were no signs of foul play on the body of the victim.

With this, investigators are looking into the possibility that the victim fell off accidentally from a sea vessel and drowned.

As of this posting, the body of Alcordo is at a funeral home in Cebu City as authorities wait for the victim’s family to claim the body and coordinate in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the agencies who responded to the report of a dead person found floating off the sea of a Cebu City barangay included Cebu City Police Station 6, Philippine Coast Guard-Cebu City and the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

