India Air crash site: Second black box recovered — official

By: Agence France Presse June 16,2025 - 12:50 PM

India Air crash site: Second black box recovered — official. An investigation team inspects the wreckage of Air India flight 171 a day after it crashed in a residential area near the airport, in Ahmedabad on June 13, 2025. | Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP

AHMERABAD, India — Investigators in India on Sunday recovered the second black box from the London-bound Air India Boeing 787 that crashed in the city of Ahmedabad, killing at least 279 people, authorities announced.

The cockpit voice recorder has been found, PK Mishra, a senior aide to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said in a statement. The flight data recorder was recovered on Friday, one day after the crash.

Only one passenger survived among the 242 travellers and crew on board the Air India jet when it crashed Thursday into a residential area of Ahmedabad, killing at least 38 people on the ground.

“The AAIB has launched a detailed investigation, and the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is conducting a parallel probe under international protocols since the aircraft is American-made,” Mishra said in a statement.

“Officials confirmed that the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) have been located and secured.”

Multiple experts have said it is too soon to say why the jet crashed shortly after takeoff.

TAGS: Air India crash, Boeing 787, second black box
