Dela Rosa draws flak for sharing AI video on Duterte impeachment

MANILA, Philippines — Some netizens struggle to distinguish between real content and those generated by artificial intelligence (AI), and Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa may be one of them.

The senator was ridiculed over the weekend after sharing what appeared to be an AI-generated video.

The video featured an “interview” with two male students explaining why they did not support the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte. The caption was marked with the hashtag #AI.

Despite this, Dela Rosa reposted the video with the caption lauding the youth: “Mabuti pa ang mga bata, nakakaintindi sa mga pangyayari. Makinig kayo, mga yellow at mga komunista!”

Netizens were quick to spot that the video was not real and criticized Dela Rosa, with some expressing disappointment that the senator had mistaken the AI-generated video for a real one.

Dela Rosa responded dismissively, saying, “Umatake kayo, mga trolls! Kumbate! Loslos ninyo!”

(Attack, you trolls! Fight! Damn you all!)

One netizen pointed out that, as a senator, Dela Rosa should be more careful in verifying the authenticity of videos before sharing them.

“Ronald Bato Dela Rosa fact check kasi muna, iba kasi ‘yung influence niyo since senator kayo, Pilipino po mga naniniwala sa inyo magpo-post po kayo ng AI video. Tignan niyo comment section ang daming naniniwala sa artificial intelligence na video niyo kahit hindi totoo. Taga Thailand na ba mga Pinoy ngayon? Senator pa kayo niyan,” the commenter said.

(Ronald Bato Dela Rosa, please do a fact check first. Your influence is different because you’re a senator. Filipinos believe in you, and yet you’re posting an AI-generated video. Just look at the comment section—so many people think your artificial intelligence video, even though it’s not real. Are Filipinos from Thailand now? And you’re a senator at that.)

Dela Rosa said that regardless of whether the video was AI-generated, it was the message it conveyed that mattered to him.

“Sabi ko kung AI man ‘yan, may punto ang gumawa. Kung hindi ‘yan AI, may punto ang mga bata na nagsasalita. Either way, the point is very clear and I agree with that point,” he said.

(I said, if that’s AI, the creator has a point. If it’s not AI, then the kids speaking have a point.)

“The trolls think they can influence Filipinos to take their side. Ha ha ha, you fools!” he added. “Help, neighbors! I’m being attacked by yellow and communist trolls! Don’t help by fighting, just help by laughing.”

As of writing, Dela Rosa’s post has garnered over 33,900 reactions and 2,900 shares.

