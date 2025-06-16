SHAABAA Season 28: Batches 2010, 2007 cruise to dominant wins

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Batch 2010-ZLREJ Trading and Construction and Batch 2007-Knox Steel rolled to blowout victories in Division B of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA) Season 28 basketball tournament on Sunday, June 15.

Batch 2010 delivered the most lopsided win of the night, clobbering the winless Magis Medical Funds, 97-40. Not far behind, Batch 2007 crushed Batch 2012-Golden Dragon, 85-38.

With the win, Batch 2010 improved to 4-2, while the Magis Medical Funds remained winless at 0-6.

Gabe Branzuela led Batch 2010 with a near triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists, and four steals. He got plenty of support from Jonathan Cimafranca who scored 19 points, Dellbert Tan with 18, Joshua Belarmino adding 12, and Ralph Dira contributing 11.

Reymart Ybanez was the lone bright spot for the Magis Medical Funds, tallying 12 points and eight boards. His squad trailed by as many as 61 points, 36-97.

Batch 2010 dominated the paint during their game held at the Magis Eagles Arena in Mandaue City, outscoring their opponents 64-34, and controlled the glass with a 26-10 advantage in second-chance points. Their transition game also proved deadly, racking up a 25-4 edge in fastbreak points.

BATCH 2007 VS BATCH 2012

Meanwhile, Batch 2007-Knox Steel also improved to 4-2 after routing Batch 2012. Niel Benedicto turned in a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, along with four steals, one assist, and one block. Karl De Pio also had a double-double performance with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals, while Jan Michael Jaca chipped in 14 points.

Matthew Jefferson Chua and Arnel Cabanero led Batch 2012’s scoring with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Knox Steel exploited their opponents’ interior defense with a 52-14 advantage in points in the paint. They also converted turnovers into a massive 31-7 scoring margin and got a major lift from their bench, which outscored Batch 2012’s reserves, 39-3.

In other Division B games, Batch 2012-Harley Davidson edged Batch 2006-Subtero in a tight 67-65 finish to improve to 4-3. Batch 2005-Insular Square overwhelmed 2k Core Pacific, 86-66, for their fifth win in six outings.

Batch 2011-Onses also came out strong, beating 2KCares.org, 87-70, to improve to 4-2.

In Division C, Batch 2015-Imperial House Furniture stayed unbeaten at 4-0 after dispatching Batch 2021-FADI, 86-70.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP