UP Cebu faces Rey Evangelista, Ormoc City Selection in exhibition game

CEBU, Philippines — After capturing back-to-back championships in two different tournaments, the University of the Philippines-Cebu (UP Cebu) Fighting Maroons are maintaining their momentum as they gear up for the upcoming 25th season of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi).

On June 21, head coach Rommel Rasmo and his Fighting Maroons will travel to Ormoc City for an exhibition match against the Ormoc City Selection. The game is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. at the Ormoc City Astrodome, as reported by Sports Ta Bai, a platform by veteran sportswriter Jun Migallen.

The friendly match is expected to draw basketball fans from Ormoc and nearby areas, especially with the anticipated appearance of former PBA star and local hero Rey Evangelista.

Evangelista, known as a defensive specialist during his PBA days, hails from Ormoc and is currently serving as a city councilor.

There is also a possibility that NLEX Road Warriors standout Robert Bolick will suit up for the Ormoc side, depending on the outcome of their PBA game on Wednesday.

“Robert Bolick will decide by Wednesday. We’re still waiting on the result of their PBA game,” said Juvinille Parmis, as quoted by Sports Ta, Bai.

While no title is at stake, both teams are expected to play with pride and passion.

Joining Evangelista in the Ormoc City Selection are Adamson University’s Joshua Yerro, former CIT-U guard Jim Brent Taala, “Ligang Labas” veteran Kobe Palencia, MPBL standout Christian Bolaño, and University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster John Reggie Dajab.

Also on the roster are Kurt Nathan Velasquez, James Jumao-as, Khuniel Delarama, Kurt Lee Laput, John Edce Rojas, and Shawn Tesocan.

READ: Cesafi: USP-F bounces back strong with win over UP Cebu

Meanwhile, UP Cebu enters the match as the reigning national champion of the State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association (SCUAA) after their title run at Camiguin Polytechnic State University from April 22 to 27. They also topped the Inter-UP PahuSayan Games held in UP Diliman.

Leading the squad is Cebuano standout Matt Flores, joined by Kent Cabanlit, Jayboy Ocampo, Raul Gilbuena, Aron Kress, Joaquin Zaldivar, and Brandon Sainz.

Rounding out the lineup are Andrew Padilla, Willy Castro, Rafael Arradaza, AJ Delos Reyes, Harbi Cano, JZ Dizon, Marco Manaloto, and Ray Sarol.

The exhibition game is also part of the city’s upcoming fiesta celebration. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP