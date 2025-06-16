Jeaneth Aro tapped to oversee Araneta’s world title fight nutrition

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Omega Boxing Gym is once again teaming up with renowned Olympian nutritionist Jeaneth Aro to manage the diet of Cristian “The Bomb” Araneta ahead of his world title bout against Thailand’s Thanongsak Simsri on June 19 in Tokyo, Japan.

Omega Boxing Gym vice president Andrew Singco confirmed to CDN Digital that they brought Aro back on board to ensure Araneta’s conditioning and nutrition are handled with the highest level of care and expertise.

“We have peace of mind with Coach Jeaneth Aro. She has a lot of experience helping athletes prepare at the highest level. She’s worked with many world champions and Olympic gold medalists,” said Singco, who is currently with Araneta and the rest of the team, including Aro in Japan for training camp.

Aro has worked with Omega’s boxers for several years, playing a key role in their fight preparations by ensuring they make weight properly and stay in peak condition.

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Araneta (25-2, 20 KOs), the current top contender for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world light flyweight title, will challenge Simsri (38-1, 34 KOs) at the Ota City General Gymnasium. Although Araneta typically has no issues with weight management due to his naturally lean build, Singco emphasized that having Aro involved is about more than just hitting the scales.

“Cristian never had problems making weight because he’s always been responsible with his diet and he’s naturally skinny,” Singco said. “But with Coach Aro in our corner, we’re confident he’s getting the right fuel for training.”

He added that they’ve seen how poor weight cuts have affected other fighters, with some suffering dehydration or stomach issues just before fight night—something they’re determined to avoid.

“She takes care of all the food and supplements, especially during the crucial refueling period after the weigh-in,” Singco explained. “A lot of fighters make weight but don’t perform well because they haven’t properly recovered.”

“Some even end up with diarrhea. At this level, we can’t afford problems like that. She also brings experience from competing at the highest level, so she gives a lot of valuable advice—not just on nutrition, but on the mental side of the game as well.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP