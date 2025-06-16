cdn mobile

Cebu City police: No issues reported during Balik Eskwela 2025

By: Daryll Galindo - CDN Digital Multimedia Reporter June 16,2025 - 03:46 PM

Students are seeing arriving on Monday, June 16, in Tisa II Elementary School as the new academic year starts. | Photo by Susej Frasco, CNU Intern

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The resumption of classes in public schools on Monday, June 16, went smoothly, according to the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, CCPO deputy director for operations, said that the opening of classes in Cebu City for this school year proceeded without any major incidents.

“So far, we had no major problems. Concerning public order and safety, we have no problems thus far,” Macatangay told the media in an interview on Monday morning, just a few hours after classes began.

The CCPO attributed the peaceful opening day to the deployment of beat patrols and the presence of police assistance desks near major public schools.

These police assistance desks were formerly police outposts that have been converted as part of a directive from CCPO acting city director, Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa.

Prior to the start of classes, Figueroa ordered the removal of physical police outposts and replaced them with a Fixed Visibility Post system, in which officers are tasked to familiarize themselves with their respective areas of responsibility for quicker response times.

This move aligns with the directive of the new Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Police General Nicolas Torre III, who has ordered the retirement of traditional police outposts in favor of the new five-minute police response time system.

As classes continue in public schools, CCPO police personnel will resume regular patrols.

Additionally, the CCPO encourages the public to utilize the new PNP 911 system in case of emergencies, as the police aim to meet the five-minute response time target. /csl

