AEBC 8th Corporate Cup playoff cast set

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The playoff picture is now complete in the Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) 8th Corporate Cup following Rural Bank of Rizal’s hard-fought 83-79 win over Buildrite over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gym.

With the victory, the Rural Bank of Rizal composed of computer engineers secured the No. 4 seed in the quarterfinals, wrapping up the elimination round with a 7-4 (win-loss) record.

Buildrite, made up of architects, dropped to the fifth seed at 6-5.

Four players from Rural Bank of Rizal scored in double figures, led by Michael Neri who delivered a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds, along with two assists and a steal. Christopher Gayotin contributed 14 points and eight boards, while Jaezon Estella and Arnel Cordero chipped in 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Despite the loss, Buildrite’s John Buhawe put up a strong showing with a game-high 24 points, five rebounds, two blocks, an assist, and a steal. Teammate Miguel Cenabre added 16 markers in the losing effort.

The quarterfinals begin this Friday, with the top two teams enjoying a twice-to-beat advantage.

Johnro Electrical, the only unbeaten team in the tournament at 11-0, clinched the top seed and will face No. 8 Phelps Dodge (5-6). Second-seeded Kinsman Engineering (9-2) takes on No. 7 Dwightsteel (5-6).

No. 3 seed Avantrac (8-3) will battle sixth-seeded Lite Panel (6-5), while Rural Bank of Rizal and Buildrite face off again in a 4-versus-5 showdown.

