Sabah fisherman fights off crocodile that attacked him

KOTA KINABALU – It was a scene straight out of a nightmare – a Sandakan fisherman fought off a crocodile with his bare hands in a desperate act of survival.

Mr Addrin Sani was casting his fishing net alongside his younger brother off the waters of Kampung Upak, Pulau Timbang, on June 9 when the crocodile struck.

It lunged and dragged Mr Addrin underwater, locking its jaws onto his shoulder.

He was spun violently in what is known as the crocodile’s signature killing move – the death roll.

Despite the pain searing through his body, Mr Addrin summoned every ounce of strength he had and began pummeling the reptile’s head and jabbing at its nose.

Miraculously, the crocodile hesitated, loosened its grip and then swam away.

Mr Addrin’s brother then managed to pull him out of the water and took him to Sandakan Hospital.

Mr Addrin sustained multiple wounds on his shoulder and left arm.

