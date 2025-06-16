National University launches NU Cebu, its 13th campus and 10th mall campus

The NU Cebu officially opened its doors last June 14, 2025, through a momentous launch with the theme “PAGHIMUGSO 2025,” held at the North Wing of SM City Cebu.

The event welcomed students, families, local leaders, and university officials, all coming together to mark the beginning of NU Cebu as the 13th campus and 10th mall campus.

With the theme “Paghimugso,” a Visayan word that means “birth” or “beginning,” the event highlighted the university’s shared vision—the start of something new for education in the region.

NU Cebu

Leaders from National University, including President & CEO Dr. Renato Carlos H. Ermita, Jr., and NU Cebu Executive Director Johanna Minglana, joined the event, along with Cebu City Mayor-Elect Engr. Nestor Archival. He spoke about the importance of working together to support education.

“NU Cebu is not just a campus. It is a commitment. A commitment to excellence, innovation, inclusivity, and community. It is a place where aspiration takes root,” said Minglana as she welcomed guests during the grand launch.

One of the event’s main highlights was the performance of the NU PEP Squad, known for their UAAP cheerdance wins. Their routines energized and entertained the crowd. Former student-athletes from NU also shared their stories, showing how the university has supported them in sports and life.

Attendees included many new students and their families looking forward to joining NU Cebu’s pioneer year. The university offers several college and senior high school programs: BS Accountancy, BS Architecture, BS Computer Science, BS Psychology, BS Tourism Management, BS Medical Technology, and Senior High School (STEM, ABM, HUMSS).

NU Cebu aims to give students practical, affordable, accessible education using up-to-date tools and learning spaces. Classes start on July 21, 2025, and enrollment is still open until all slots are filled.

The launch of NU Cebu is just the beginning. It marks a fresh step for young Cebuanos who want to pursue their goals through education that works right here in the heart of the city. For more information, visit NU Cebu’s official Facebook page. You may also reach out to +63 995 643 4244.