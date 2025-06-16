Congress lauds PMNFT for AFC Asian Cup qualifiers draw

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Less than a week after salvaging a 2-2 draw against Tajikistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers match held on June 10, the House of Representatives has formally commended the Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) for their valiant efforts.

The PMNFT held off Tajikistan to a 2-2 draw in front of over 10,000 passionate Filipino football fans at the New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

All thanks to Filipino-Norweigian forward Bjorn Martin Kristensen who scored both goals that saved the PMNFT from utter defeat in front of their home crowd.

AFC ASIAN CUP

The House of Representatives passed Resolution No. 2340 authored by Rep. Antonio “Tonypet” Albano as a way to recognize their efforts in their ongoing campaign to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup.

“Whereas, the match stands as a symbol of perseverance and growth of Philippine football, demonstrating that even in the face of formidable opposition, Filipino athletes can rise, adapt, and respond with courage and capability,” read part of the resolution.

The passage of the resolution somehow adds morale boosting confidence for the PMNFT that has a busy second half of the year.

“Once again brought honor to the country, reminding Filipinos that the road to greatness is not always marked by wins alone, but also by courage, consistency, and the refusal to back down,” it added.

Currently, the Philippines is ranked No. 2 in the Group A table with four points so as Tajikistan with the latter having superior goal difference putting them at the top spot. Both teams are unbeaten with one win and one draw, while Timor-Leste is at third with three points and Maldives at the bottom with zero wins.

The PMNFT will have a tight October schedule in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers as they face Timor-Leste twice on October 9 and 14, with the venues yet to be announced. They will wrap up their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers campaign this year with a match against Maldives on November 18, while their rematch against Tajikistan is on March 31 next year.

