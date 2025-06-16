Young Cebu woodpushers post impressive results in Nat’l Juniors

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu’s top young woodpushers delivered strong performances in the recently concluded 2025 Philippine National Juniors Chess Championships held at GMall Cebu over the weekend, finishing in the top three in several divisions.

Leading the charge was Zenebie Tion of Medellin town who ruled the Under-10 girls rapid category with 5.0 points. She also bagged second place in the Under-8 girls standard, also finishing with 5.0 points.

In the Under-20 girls blitz event, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ Maria Kristine Lavandero and Edelyn Vosotros placed second and third, respectively.

Lavandero tallied 7.0 points, just behind champion Franchesca Largo of Santa Rosa City, Laguna, who had 7.5. Vosotros followed closely with 6.5 points.

In the standard format of the same division, Vosotros finished eighth with 5.5 points. She was joined by Lavandero, Apple Rubin of Toledo City, and Glydel Janine Rodrigo of Cebu City, who all also scored 5.5 points.

Sogod’s John David Coming also made the podium, earning second place in the Under-12 boys blitz with 6.0 points. Meanwhile, Ellysa Therese Margaux Maru secured second place in the Under-10 girls standard with 4.5 points.

Rounding out Cebu’s campaign was John Dave Lavandero, another UC Webmasters standout, who finished sixth in the Under-20 boys standard category with 6.5 points. FIDE Master (FM) Alekhine Nouri of Manila topped the division with 7.5 points.

