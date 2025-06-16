Sara Duterte: OK to share AI video provided it’s not for profit

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday said she sees no issue in sharing content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) so long as it is not used for profit.

Sara made the pronouncement after her staunch ally Sen. Bato Dela Rosa and her brother, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, received flak for sharing an AI-generated video expressing support for the vice president.

“Wala problema siguro sa pag-share ng AI video in support sa akin. Basta ‘yung hindi ginagawang negosyo,” said Duterte in a press conference in Davao City.

(There’s probably no problem with sharing an AI-generated video in support of me, as long as it’s not being used for commercial purposes.)

“Kumbaga, if I were a social media account owner, and gagawa ako ng AI to support a certain personality, walang problema doon kasi hindi ko naman siya ginagawang negosyo eh. Hindi ko naman binibenta sa mga tao yung produkto ko eh,” she added.

(In other words, if I were a social media account owner and I created AI content to support a certain personality, there wouldn’t be a problem with that, because I’m not turning it into a business. I’m not selling my content or product to people.)

AI-generated video

Both Dela Rosa and Duterte’s brother were ridiculed online over the weekend after sharing a video that featured two male students explaining why they did not support her impeachment.

Dela Rosa reposted a video with the caption lauding the youth: “Mabuti pa ang mga bata, nakakaintindi sa mga pangyayari. Makinig kayo, mga yellow at mga komunista!”

(Good thing the kids understand what’s happening. Listen up, you yellows and communists!)

Apart from the glaring signs that already indicated that the video was AI-generated, the caption itself also marked the video with the hashtag “#AI.”

Many netizens commented on the video shared by Dela Rosa, pointing out that it wasn’t real and expressing disappointment that the senator had mistaken an AI-generated video for an authentic one. But Dela Rosa brushed off the criticism, dismissing them as “trolls.”

Dela Rosa then later backtracked, stating that it didn’t matter if the video was real or not, adding that it was the message it conveyed that mattered to him.

The Davao City mayor, on the other hand, has since deleted his post of the video.

Meanwhile, even the Palace—which recently strengthened its fight against misinformation—called out the incident, stating that government officials sharing AI-generated content online erodes public trust.

It added that officials who mistakenly do so must acknowledge their mistake.

