Over 500 seek endorsements for free tuition at Mandaue City College

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — More than 500 students and parents flocked to Mandaue City Hall on Monday, June 16, to request endorsement letters in hopes of gaining admission to Mandaue City College (MCC). Many of them were applicants who did not pass the school’s entrance examination.

These students and parents are appealing for endorsements to continue pursuing higher education. Most cited financial difficulties as their main reason for wanting to enroll at MCC, which offers free tuition.

City Councilor Malcolm Sanchez, chairman of the Education Committee, clarified that an endorsement letter does not guarantee admission. He said the final decision lies with the MCC administration and Academic Council.

“I know daghan kaayo ang moeskwela pero by chance ang Mandaue City College Administration and the Academic Council are responsible in selecting who are these students nga madawat. We have to choose pod the quality students nga atoang dawaton. The least that my office can do is to issue an endorsement letter but it is not a guarantee,” said Sanchez.

(I know there are many who want to study, but ultimately, it’s the Mandaue City College Administration and the Academic Council who are responsible for selecting which students will be accepted. We also have to choose quality students to admit. The least my office can do is issue an endorsement letter, but it’s not a guarantee.)

As of Monday noon, over 500 individuals had visited Councilor Sanchez’s office to ask for an endorsement. He added that those who receive endorsements will likely still need to undergo another entrance test and interview.

Mandaue City College will accept only about 500 first-year students for the upcoming academic year. Of these, over 300 have already passed the entrance exam, leaving just around 100 slots open for other applicants.

Sanchez explained that the enrollment cap is due to limited classrooms and faculty at the college.

Last year, only about 150 students sought endorsements—a number far lower than this year’s turnout.

One of the hopefuls is 17-year-old Edsel Aulestia Riston, who plans to take up Computer Technology. He said he wants to study at MCC because it is in Mandaue City and offers free tuition, which he cannot afford in private schools.

Annabelle Chavez from Barangay Labogon, who accompanied her son Cenando, said she remains hopeful he will be admitted.

“Mamasin gihapon mi, dili mawad-an og paglaum. Dako kaayo na (free tuition) og tabang labi na wala mi ikabayad,” said Chavez.

(We’re still hoping and won’t lose faith. Free tuition is a huge help, especially since we can’t afford to pay.)

Mandaue City College has received a Certificate of Program Compliance (COPC) from the Commission on Higher Education for all its programs. The COPC is an official recognition confirming that the college’s courses meet CHED’s standards for quality education.

Tuition is currently covered by the city government, but the college is in the process of renewing its application to CHED’s UniFAST program to continue offering free tuition.

