Marcos discloses receiving false reports on gov’t project accomplishments

MANILA, Philippines — Even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has not been exempt from receiving false information—this time, through misleading accomplishment reports on government projects.

This was what he revealed in Part 1 of the BBM Podcast: Episode 2, which aired on Monday.

In the podcast, journalist Cheryl Cosim asked Marcos if his visits to public areas such as markets, train stations, and provinces are part of his administration’s strategy to help better understand the struggles of ordinary Filipinos.

“At any level of government, it’s very different to receive a report saying, `We completed the project, this is how much we spent,’ along with a nice photo. But when you actually visit the site, it’s different—really different. You realize the report was true, the project was well done. And you know that the person who gave you the report wasn’t lying to you,” Marcos responded in Filipino.

“The other side of it is—these fools are taking me for a ride. That’s when you realize, these people aren’t reliable, so we need to find someone else. That’s why it’s still important to go and see things for yourself.,” he said.

Marcos also said he had already removed several public servants since he took office three years ago but refused to name names.

`Just step aside’

“There have been many. A lot, actually. We just don’t announce it. For me, this is work. If you’re not helping, get out of the way. If you’re not going to support us, then just step aside. Do whatever you want, but let us do our job. That’s always been my attitude,” he said.

“So whatever ‘get out of the way’ means—whether you’re fired, put on floating status, or transferred to another part of the government—whatever it is, just get out of the way so I can do my job,” the President further said.

In the podcast, Marcos reiterated that his governance is “not about friendship or our love for each other, but about public service,” referring to officials with whom he has a close personal relationship but who fail to perform their duties.

“We have to be very, very strict. Look, even if you’re my friend, even if I care about you, if you’re not doing your job, that’s a problem. This isn’t about our friendship or how much we care about each other—this is about serving the people,” he said.

Last May 22, Marcos made an unprecedented order for all cabinet members to tender their courtesy resignations.

This paved the way for Marcos to review each department’s performance and decide on which one will remain in their post or not.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP