Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu champions holistic well-being on Global Wellness Day

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, a renowned sanctuary of serenity, proudly joined the worldwide celebration of Global Wellness Day on June 14, 2025, underscoring the vital importance of holistic health in our fast-paced lives.

In a world where time often feels scarce and personal well-being can be overlooked, the resort dedicated an entire day to fostering a greater appreciation for wellness within its community, reinforcing the day’s powerful message: “One day can change your whole life.”

A Day of Rejuvenation and Reflection

The meticulously curated event at Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu, brought together in-house guests, keen Health Club members, key media representatives, and personalities for a truly refreshing and enriching experience. The day was brimming with activities designed to promote physical movement, encourage mindful moments, and offer wholesome treats. This special occasion provided individuals with a much-needed opportunity to pause from their busy schedules, reflect on their personal health journeys, and actively prioritize self-care.

The Wellness Itinerary: From Serenity to High-Energy Fun

The Global Wellness Day celebration commenced with a serene sunrise yoga session, offering guests a breathtaking panorama of the sea as they stretched away stress and embraced tranquility. Following this calming start, an invigorating “Demo & Tasting of Healthy Boosts” captivated attendees. Three distinct healthy juices, crafted from various fruits and vegetables, were showcased, with a focus on their remarkable benefits:

Beetroot Juice: Highlighted for its ability to help lower blood pressure and support heart health.

Vegetable Juice: Praised as a rich source of Vitamins A, B, E, essential minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium, and its powerful antioxidant properties.

Orange Ginger Juice: Presented as a natural energy booster, with ginger’s renowned ability to relieve nausea and reduce inflammation.

To further enhance relaxation, therapists from the resort’s award-winning Chi, The Spa, offered soothing express back massages, designed to melt away tension and prepare guests for the day’s more active pursuits.

The afternoon continued with an exciting array of engaging activities. A Pickleball Power Clinic introduced attendees to the essential basics, strategic mechanics, and the overall thrill of this rapidly growing paddle sport. Guests then immersed themselves in holistic vibes during a lively Aqua Zumba session at the main wing pool, combining fitness with refreshing fun.

The full day of exhilarating activities culminated with high intensity exercises and the competitive, Circuit Blast Challenge. Participants brought their A-game, vying for significant prizes, including a coveted two-night stay voucher, two dinner buffets at Tides, and two day passes complete with a thrilling 30-minute Jet Ski experience.

Shangri-La Mactan Empowers Community Wellness Beyond the Day

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s commitment to wellness extends beyond this annual celebration. Aligning with their vision of giving back to the community, the resort recently completed impactful Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives at Punta Engaño Elementary School, their supported beneficiary, on June 11, 2025. This comprehensive community outreach program provided vital medical and dental check-ups, alongside complimentary haircuts, to the students and teachers, demonstrating the resort’s enduring dedication to holistic well-being for all.

Shangri-La Mactan Cebu: Home of Wellness and Hope

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu’s Global Wellness Day celebration was a resounding success, deeply embedding the message that well-being is not a luxury, but a fundamental right. By seamlessly blending exhilarating activities with profound community support, the resort cemented its position as a leading advocate for holistic health. It’s clear that Shangri-La Mactan is more than just a destination; it is a catalyst for positive change, tirelessly cultivating a legacy of wellness and genuine hope that extends far beyond its shores.