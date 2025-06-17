The Living Pupil Homeschool Solutions: Education that is quietly changing the way children learn

In Cebu, Living Pupil Homeschool Solutions, a homeschool services provider, has seen firsthand how more Cebuano parents in recent years have begun embracing a more intentional and personalized approach to educating their children, one that steps away from the traditional classroom setup.

Homeschooling, while still a relatively new concept to many, has steadily gained traction in the Philippines, especially after the pandemic. More Filipino parents have started to explore an educational structure where parents or guardians take the lead, and lessons are shaped around a child’s pace, interests, and unique needs.

The Living Pupil Homeschool Solutions

As this quiet movement grows in Cebu, families are finding comfort in communities that offer guidance and support. Leading the way in Cebu is Living Pupil Homeschool Solutions, an institution founded in 2017 and among the few DepEd-accredited homeschool providers in the Philippines. TLPHS offers a learning experience that is gentle, faith-rooted, and quietly revolutionary, being the first to fully embrace and implement the Charlotte Mason method in the country.

Unlike traditional schooling models, the Charlotte Mason approach focuses on education as more than a workaround, but a calling to wholistically educate a child. A key principle that runs the approach is considering a child as a person, such that they deserve a liberal way of education.

At Living Pupil Homeschool Solutions, children are offered a feast of education, intellectually, spiritually, emotionally, and physically. Instead of typical textbooks, they are offered living books. In living books, real-life lessons are woven into engaging narratives. What makes them truly special is their ability to stir the senses, evoke emotion, and ignite a child’s imagination, making learning feel alive and deeply personal. Aside from this, students engage in nature exploration, arts, music, and sports, eventually acquiring habit formation of an intentional form of learning that yields lifelong thinkers.

The Programmes offered

Living Pupil Homeschool Solutions creates space for every learner to thrive. Today, they support hundreds of homeschooling families not only in Cebu but across the Philippines. The programs are tailored-fit for the needs of a stay-at-home parent or working full-time.

Full Homeschool Programme : Parents follow guided lesson plans rooted in the Charlotte Mason approach, with flexible pacing and full academic support.

Homeschool Cottage : Online classes 3–5 times a week led by trained teachers, ideal for parents who need more structure but want to preserve the philosophy.

Instead of rushing children through subjects, the school allows for mastery, depth, and grace. If a student needs more time, they get it. If they’re ready to move ahead, the method supports it. Unlike traditional school settings, learning happens within the context of the home and the family, making the experience personal, sacred, and lasting.

As it grows in popularity, TLPHS students’ success stories become apparent. Homeschooled children are now learners who’ve gone on to excel abroad, shift smoothly into traditional schools, or explore artistic and academic passions early.

Growing in Cebu, Impacting more Children

As this approach grows in popularity, the success stories of Living Pupil Homeschool Solutions students continue to reflect its impact, with homeschooled children excelling abroad, transitioning seamlessly into traditional schools, and exploring their artistic and academic passions from an early age. Within this growing community, success stories like these reflect the heart of what Living Pupil offers: a living, purposeful education that stays with a child for life.

For many parents, the thought of homeschooling can feel overwhelming, uncertain, even frightening. It’s only natural to worry about the future and whether one is equipped to provide the best education for their child.

But often, it starts with a gentle tug in the heart. A thought that whispers, “This could be nice.” That subtle curiosity shouldn’t be ignored. Sometimes, it’s a sign that the child needs something different, something more intentional, personal, and meaningful.

Living Pupil Homeschool Solutions understands this fear and uncertainty. That’s why they’ve built not just a curriculum, but a community. In Cebu alone, more than 300 students gather regularly, not to isolate, but to grow together.

Homeschooling with a Living Pupil is a shared journey where families walk side by side, guided by mentors, inspired by stories, and anchored by values. They believe that in today’s rapidly changing world, parenting must be intentional. It’s not just about providing comfort but preparing children for life. And part of that preparation is being mindful of how they are educated and the ideas they absorb. The lessons planted today, through stories, through relationships, through everyday moments, will shape who a child becomes.

