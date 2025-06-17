A new look for Purefoods Luncheon Meat: The ultimate highlights of Square-Up Cook-Off launch event

Featuring a premium new look with the same iconic taste—the reinvented Purefoods Luncheon Meat now levels up to a new square-shaped design. This fresh and bold packaging makes it easier to store, open, and enjoy; perfect for the lifestyle of Filipinos today.

Purefoods Luncheon Meat has long earned its place in countless Filipino pantries and dining tables thanks to its signature savory deliciousness.

To celebrate its new look, Purefoods Luncheon Meat took the spotlight at the exciting Square-Up Cook-Off launch event last June 3. Held at Whitespace Makati, the event brought together everyone’s favorite foodies and content creators to cook up yummy dishes with Purefoods Luncheon Meat and celebrate its new shape of deliciousness.

Battling in a flavor showdown that once again proved Purefoods Luncheon Meat’s status as a Filipino pantry classic were: viral food creator Jujumao, “Okay Na ‘To” cooking queen Grace TanFelix, and stylish foodie duo Laureen Uy-Cruz and Miggy Cruz. These cooking-savvy participants squared up in the kitchen with mouthwatering dishes using Purefoods Luncheon Meat’s three variants:

Classic – the original, savory, and flavorful luncheon meat that has been a Filipino household staple;

Lite – contains 30% less salt and 35% less fat, perfect for those looking to satisfy their luncheon meat cravings with less guilt;

Chicken – a delightful chicken-based luncheon meat with a unique aroma and flavor, delivering a lighter yet equally satisfying experience.

The cook-off featured three unique and intense rounds: Appetizer Supreme, Main Dish Madness, and Snack Time Showdown. At the end of each round, participants had under a minute to present their dishes and share the inspiration behind them; before the judges— esteemed culinary experts Chef Gene Gonzales and Chef Pam Obieta—tasted and gave their scores.

Among the delicious dishes that Jujumao, Grace TanFelix, and the duo Laureen Uy-Cruz and Miggy Cruz cooked were the scrumptious Purefoods Luncheon Meat Creamy Pesto Pasta, Purefoods Luncheon Meat Ramyeon Cheese, and Purefoods Luncheon Meat Katsu Rice Bowl, which were all done within a time limit that proved just how quick and easy you can make a delicious meal with Purefoods Luncheon Meat.

Adding extra spice to the competition, 20% of the final score came from the audience themselves, as guests had the chance to taste each food content creator’s dish and cast real-time votes via a QR-code powered app. Leaderboard rankings shifted live, building suspense and excitement throughout the event.

The celebration culminated in a flavorful finale—the awarding of the very first Purefoods Luncheon Meat Square-Up Cook-Off Champion, along with special awards recognizing standout dishes for creativity, presentation, and the audience favorite. Bringing home the Crowd Favorite award was Grace TanFelix, with the Best in Plating award given to Laureen Uy-Cruz and Miggy Cruz. Finally the winner of the Most Innovative award was Jujumao– who was also hailed as the Cook-Off Champion.

With its new square shape, Purefoods Luncheon Meat excellently keeps up with ever-evolving lifestyles by offering easier preparation and modern packaging with all the same flavor you’ve always loved for the ultimate mealtime magic.

Purefoods Luncheon Meat is now available in all leading supermarkets and e-commerce platforms nationwide, in Classic, Lite, and Chicken variants. To see more of Purefoods Luncheon Meat’s brand new look and discover delicious meal inspirations, you can follow Purefoods on their official Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok channels now.