Cebu: Elderly woman, swept away by flash flood in Catmon, found dead

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An elderly woman was found dead at least 10 hours after she was carried away by the rampaging waters of a flash flood in Sitio Cambaga, Barangay Ginabucan, Catmon town in northern Cebu on Monday evening, June 16.

Authorities identified the dead woman as Gregoria Podot, an 84-year-old resident of the area.

According to the report from the Catmon Police Station, an unconscious Podot was seen by another resident in the area at past 1 p.m. that day, being carried away by the strong current of the flood waters in the river.

The resident, 62-year-old Jostino Duran, reported this to authorities, who conducted a search and rescue operation and then as time past a retrieval operation.

Police in a report said that it was raining hard early in the morning high up in the mountains that day.

“Sa didto pod ingon anang orasa hinay hinay na (ang uwan) diri apan didto sa bukid bukid pa gyod kusog kusog pa gyod na didto,” said Police Executive Master Sergeant Ben Navales, investigator in charge of the case, told CDN Digital in a phone interview today, June 17.

(There at that time (the rain) had already slowed but high up in the mountains it was still raining hard there.)

Navales was referring to the rains that day in the area that likely caused the flash flood.

The report also said that the victim was tending to her vegetables — pechay — that she planted near the river, when the river suddenly swelled and a flash flood occurred.

This was probably the reason she was carried away by the river, police said.

“Nakit-an siya mga duha ka kilometro diin siya naanod,” said Navales.

(She was found about 2 kilometers from where she was carried away.)

“Nakit-an iyang lawas kay ang sakuban sa iyang sundang nasangit sa mga ‘gapnod’ (mga sanga sanga sa kilid sa sapa),” Navales said.

(Her body was found because sheath of her bolo was caught in branches at the side of the river.)

According to the report, rescue personnel also suspended the operation to find the victim for a few hours due to the slippery condition and poor visibility in the area.

However, they eventually proceeded with their operation and found the body of the victim at past 11 p.m. that day some 2 kilometers away from where the area where she was carried away by the flash flood.

Navales also said that the victim’s body and wake was held at the chapel of Barangay Ginabucan especially since the victim was a spinster and her sister was her immediate family, who would be expected to handle the funeral arrangements of the victim.

Catmon is a municipality in the province of Cebu which is 57 kilometers north of Cebu City.

