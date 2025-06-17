OFWs in Israel: PH steps up help for those hurt in missile attack

MANILA – The Philippine government has activated emergency support measures after 14 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were caught in an Iranian missile strike that hit a residential building in Rehovot, Israel, amid escalating regional tensions.

In a news release Monday evening, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said ongoing coordination is being done with the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv, to ensure immediate response and assistance for affected OFWs.

“Fortunately, thank God at walang nasawi. However, may apat na na-ospital. Labing-apat ang natulungan natin. Nabigyan ng basic needs at financial assistance and no one died. However, four were hospitalized. We helped fourteen. We were given basic needs and financial assistance),” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said.

“This is a continuing effort to provide all the necessary assistance to our kababayans as directed by our President (Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.).”

Cacdac said the President earlier instructed the DMW to prioritize the safety and welfare of Filipinos abroad, especially OFWs in Israel and other conflict-affected areas.

The department, along with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, is monitoring the condition of a critically injured OFW and remains on high alert for possible rescue or repatriation operations.

Meanwhile, eight of the affected workers have been relocated to a safe shelter, while others continue to receive care from their employers.

The DMW also confirmed that one OFW chose to stay with a friend for security.

Cacdac assured that the DMW would continue to strengthen OFW protection and assistance to OFWs in Israel as well as those affected by any conflict, especially the situation between Israel and Iran.

“Patuloy tayong magbibigay ng tulong (We will continue to provide aid). Also, in Lebanon, we are monitoring the situation in full coordination with our MWOs (Migrants Workers Offices) and the Philippine Embassies,” he added.

On Monday, 18 OFWs safely returned to the country, and arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City.

The OFWs are bound for Tel Aviv, Israel, and Amman, Jordan, but were stranded in Dubai due to the temporary shutdown of major airports amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. (PNA)

