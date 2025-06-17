Cebu City has P12B in bank, says Garcia, Archival questions accuracy

CEBU CITY, Philippines – “P12.1 billion? I’m not sure.”

That was how Mayor-elect Nestor Archival responded when told about the amount of cash deposits that outgoing Cebu City Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia reported was available in the city’s coffers.

In a teleconference on Tuesday, June 17, Garcia revealed that Cebu City has P12.1 billion in bank deposits as of June 2, 2025, and insisted that he would be turning over a debt-free and financially sound local government to his successor.

“The city has P12.1 billion in bank deposits that we are leaving to the incoming administration—and we are proud to say that the city has zero debts,” Garcia said in mixed Cebuano.

“We paid off all existing obligations, including the South Road Properties (SRP) loan,” he added.

The city’s total bank deposits amounted to P12,095,391,052.21, distributed across several key accounts.

The general fund, which serves as the primary source for the city’s operational expenses, held P7,900,871,190.83. The trust fund, designated for specific projects and obligations, contained P1,547,066,343.80. The special education fund, allocated for educational programs and school-related expenditures, stood at P2,521,057,486.70. Additionally, the city maintained dollar accounts amounting to P2,257,071.98.

Garcia credited the city’s strong revenue performance, recognized by the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF), as the key driver of the massive cash reserve.

Cebu City recently ranked No. 1 in Central Visayas for highest locally sourced revenues in 2024, reaching nearly P6 billion.

“That award alone proves the city is financially healthy… Our collection efficiency and prudent spending made this possible,” he said.

He further said that the amount was a result of controlled expenses and responsible fiscal management.

“We were consistent in our collections, and we were careful with spending. Fiscal management is not easy, but we did it,” he added.

Asked if the billions in deposits reflected unutilized funds or unpaid obligations, Garcia admitted that some projects, including school buildings and upper floors of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC), had been awarded but not yet paid.

However, he maintained that the current funds are “sufficient” to cover them.

“There are awarded projects we have not yet paid, like the completion of CCMC and slope protection works. But this P12.1 billion is more than enough to answer any obligations from my one-year tenure,” he said.

Garcia clarified that the funds were not fully appropriated, and it would be up to the incoming administration to budget them accordingly.

Archival: ‘Not sure if that’s enough’

In a separate interview on Tuesday, Mayor-elect Archival acknowledged Garcia’s statement but raised doubts about whether the amount would be enough to sustain operations, particularly the salaries of job-order (JO) workers.

“I respect what the mayor said. But from the early reports I’ve seen, I’m not sure if that’s enough. We’re spending about P40 million per week on our JOs. That’s tentative, but I fear it may not be sustainable,” Archival said.

He pointed out that if Cebu City earns an average of P10 billion annually, it’s questionable how P12 billion could be in the bank unless there are unspent or unrecorded revenues from other sources.

“If our revenue is P10 billion a year, there’s no reason we should be spending P12 billion,” he added.

While Garcia emphasized that the city could afford even a three-month status quo on rehiring workers, Archival said he would need time to verify the figures.

“We’re checking. That P12 billion may have a basis, but I want to be sure,” Archival said.

‘No intent to interfere’

Garcia, who is currently on leave and will receive the Maharlika Award for Outstanding Public Servant from the BLGF on June 19, said he would not interfere with how Archival would manage city hall staffing.

“That’s his management prerogative. I support the move to evaluate employees for three months,” Garcia said. “But if the claim is that we can’t pay employees, I have to say that’s not accurate. We’ve proven the funds are there.”

He also clarified that he was not against the incoming administration’s decisions and would respect their management style.

“I leave it to the next mayor to exercise his discretion as chief executive,” he said.

On real property valuation

On the issue of whether Cebu City should increase taxes following the implementation of the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (RPVARA), Garcia said the responsibility would lie with the BLGF and the City Council.

“I don’t want to go against a national law. But let the BLGF do their job. They will recommend values and it’s up to the Council to adopt those,” he said.

