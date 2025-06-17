The Reef Island Resort Mactan unveils an elevated 3D/2N couples & family escape  

Mactan, Cebu — Escape the routine and embrace the rhythm of the sea. Whether you’re craving a quiet retreat with your partner or making memories with the little ones, The Reef Island Resort Mactan invites you to unwind with a beautifully curated 3-day, 2-night getaway — just minutes from home, yet a world away.

With rates starting at PHP 19,900+, you can enjoy a luxury island experience — without leaving Cebu.

Couples and Family Escape

Nestled along Mactan’s white-sand shores and offering uninterrupted views of the Hilutungan Channel and Olango Island, The Reef Island Resort Mactan is where everyday life slows down. Here, luxury meets ease — spacious oceanfront rooms, calm waters, and thoughtful experiences designed to bring you closer to what matters most.

COUPLES RETREAT – from PHP 19,900+

Celebrate time together with a 2-night stay in a Deluxe Room, designed for rest, romance, and coastal charm.

Wake up to daily buffet breakfast for two

Enjoy PHP 2,000 in dining credits across our restaurants

Let go of stress with a one-hour massage each

Indulge in a wine and tropical fruit welcome platter

Plus, a complimentary minibar to enjoy at your leisure

FAMILY ADD-ON – Just PHP 2,999+

Bringing the kids? Add joy to your escape with a seamless family upgrade (for up to 2 children under 12 years old).

Kids stay comfortably in your room for two nights

Start their day with daily breakfast made for little appetites

Let them explore with unlimited access to The Kids Club & Arcade

Need a breather? Enjoy a one-hour babysitting service (with advance booking) • Plus, a molding clay kit to spark creativity and keep little hands busy

MAKE IT LAST LONGER

Couples: PHP 7,000+ per additional night

Families: PHP 8,000+ per additional night

Additional nights include breakfast.

EXPERIENCE MORE DURING YOUR STAY

From morning dips to sunset paddleboarding, your stay includes full access to:

White-sand beachfront & infinity pool

Non-motorized water sports (kayaks, paddleboards)

Pickleball courts & fully equipped gym

Family lounges, and more

Booking & Stay Period: June 15 – September 30, 2025

Terms & Conditions:

Rates inclusive of taxes; 10% service charge applies

Valid for a 3D/2N stay

Family add-on applies to 2 adults + 2 children (under 12 years old)

Dining credits are non-refundable and non-convertible

Babysitting service must be booked in advance

Offer subject to availability; prior reservations required

Ask us about our full range of room categories.

Rediscover the joy of slowing down, savoring the moment, and making it all about you — only at The Reef Island Resort Mactan. For inquiries and reservations contact through [email protected] or +63 32 466 0000.