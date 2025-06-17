The Reef Island Resort Mactan unveils an elevated 3D/2N couples & family escape  

Mactan, Cebu — Escape the routine and embrace the rhythm of the sea. Whether you’re craving a quiet retreat with your partner or making memories with the little ones, The Reef Island Resort Mactan invites you to unwind with a beautifully curated 3-day, 2-night getaway — just minutes from home, yet a world away.
With rates starting at PHP 19,900+, you can enjoy a luxury island experience — without leaving Cebu.
Couples and Family Escape
Nestled along Mactan’s white-sand shores and offering uninterrupted views of the Hilutungan Channel and Olango Island, The Reef Island Resort Mactan is where everyday life slows down. Here, luxury meets ease — spacious oceanfront rooms, calm waters, and thoughtful experiences designed to bring you closer to what matters most.
COUPLES RETREAT – from PHP 19,900+
Celebrate time together with a 2-night stay in a Deluxe Room, designed for rest, romance, and coastal charm.
- Wake up to daily buffet breakfast for two
- Enjoy PHP 2,000 in dining credits across our restaurants
- Let go of stress with a one-hour massage each
- Indulge in a wine and tropical fruit welcome platter
- Plus, a complimentary minibar to enjoy at your leisure
FAMILY ADD-ON – Just PHP 2,999+
Bringing the kids? Add joy to your escape with a seamless family upgrade (for up to 2 children under 12 years old).
- Kids stay comfortably in your room for two nights
- Start their day with daily breakfast made for little appetites
- Let them explore with unlimited access to The Kids Club & Arcade
- Need a breather? Enjoy a one-hour babysitting service (with advance booking) • Plus, a molding clay kit to spark creativity and keep little hands busy
MAKE IT LAST LONGER
- Couples: PHP 7,000+ per additional night
- Families: PHP 8,000+ per additional night
Additional nights include breakfast.
EXPERIENCE MORE DURING YOUR STAY
From morning dips to sunset paddleboarding, your stay includes full access to:
- White-sand beachfront & infinity pool
- Non-motorized water sports (kayaks, paddleboards)
- Pickleball courts & fully equipped gym
- Family lounges, and more
Booking & Stay Period: June 15 – September 30, 2025
Terms & Conditions:
- Rates inclusive of taxes; 10% service charge applies
- Valid for a 3D/2N stay
- Family add-on applies to 2 adults + 2 children (under 12 years old)
- Dining credits are non-refundable and non-convertible
- Babysitting service must be booked in advance
- Offer subject to availability; prior reservations required
Ask us about our full range of room categories.
Rediscover the joy of slowing down, savoring the moment, and making it all about you — only at The Reef Island Resort Mactan. For inquiries and reservations contact through [email protected] or +63 32 466 0000.