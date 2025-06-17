menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Destinations

The Reef Island Resort Mactan unveils an elevated 3D/2N couples & family escape  

- June 17, 2025

Mactan, Cebu — Escape the routine and embrace the rhythm of the sea. Whether you’re craving a  quiet retreat with your partner or making memories with the little ones, The Reef Island Resort Mactan invites you to unwind with a beautifully curated 3-day, 2-night getaway — just minutes from home, yet  a world away. 

With rates starting at PHP 19,900+, you can enjoy a luxury island experience — without leaving Cebu. 

Couples and Family Escape

The Reef Island Resort Mactan

Photo from The Reef Island Resort Mactan Facebook Page

Nestled along Mactan’s white-sand shores and offering uninterrupted views of the Hilutungan  Channel and Olango Island, The Reef Island Resort Mactan is where everyday life slows down. Here, luxury meets ease — spacious oceanfront rooms, calm waters, and thoughtful experiences designed to bring you closer to  what matters most. 

COUPLES RETREAT – from PHP 19,900+  

Celebrate time together with a 2-night stay in a Deluxe Room, designed for rest, romance, and  coastal charm. 

  • Wake up to daily buffet breakfast for two 
  • Enjoy PHP 2,000 in dining credits across our restaurants 
  • Let go of stress with a one-hour massage each 
  • Indulge in a wine and tropical fruit welcome platter 
  • Plus, a complimentary minibar to enjoy at your leisure 

FAMILY ADD-ON – Just PHP 2,999+  

Bringing the kids? Add joy to your escape with a seamless family upgrade (for up to 2 children under 12 years old). 

  • Kids stay comfortably in your room for two nights 
  • Start their day with daily breakfast made for little appetites 
  • Let them explore with unlimited access to The Kids Club & Arcade 
  • Need a breather? Enjoy a one-hour babysitting service (with advance booking) Plus, a molding clay kit to spark creativity and keep little hands busy 

MAKE IT LAST LONGER  

  • Couples: PHP 7,000+ per additional night 
  • Families: PHP 8,000+ per additional night 

Additional nights include breakfast.

The Reef Island Resort Mactan

Photo from The Reef Island Resort Mactan Facebook Page

EXPERIENCE MORE DURING YOUR STAY 

From morning dips to sunset paddleboarding, your stay includes full access to: 

  • White-sand beachfront & infinity pool 
  • Non-motorized water sports (kayaks, paddleboards) 
  • Pickleball courts & fully equipped gym 
  • Family lounges, and more 

Booking & Stay Period:  June 15 – September 30, 2025 

The Reef Mactan

Terms & Conditions:  

  • Rates inclusive of taxes; 10% service charge applies 
  • Valid for a 3D/2N stay 
  • Family add-on applies to 2 adults + 2 children (under 12 years old) 
  • Dining credits are non-refundable and non-convertible 
  • Babysitting service must be booked in advance 
  • Offer subject to availability; prior reservations required 

Ask us about our full range of room categories.  

Rediscover the joy of slowing down, savoring the moment, and making it all about you — only at The Reef Island Resort Mactan. For inquiries and reservations contact through [email protected] or +63 32 466 0000.

Read More
Destinations

The Reef Island Resort Mactan unveils an elevated 3D/2N couples & family escape  
Destinations

Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark warns public against fake social media pages

By:
Destinations Travel

Raising the flag at Lugsangan Peak: Reaching new heights

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.