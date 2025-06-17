Baricuatro asks Comelec to dismiss Gwen’s protest, calls it ‘baseless’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor-elect Pamela “Pam” Baricuatro’s legal team has filed a formal response before the Commission on Elections (Comelec), seeking the outright dismissal of the election protest lodged by outgoing Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

In a Verified Answer submitted Tuesday, June 17, Baricuatro’s lawyers asserted that the protest is “devoid of merit” and should be dismissed without further proceedings.

READ: Cebu: ‘People power’ if transition stalls, Pam warns Gwen

It cited “failure to allege specific fraud or anomalies in contested precincts.”

“The election protest is a nuisance suit—nothing more than a commentary and an op-ed page of a tabloid,” the filing stated.

Baricuatro is represented by Lawyer Alberto Agra as lead counsel, with Batuhan Blando Law Offices as collaborating counsel, headed by Lawyer Alberto Garcia.

The team stressed that the protest “does not meet” the basic legal requirements to proceed, as it lacked detailed allegations of irregularities in the more than 4,100 precincts it seeks to contest.

“The Protestee [Baricuatro] has rewritten the political narrative of Cebu Province. A civic leader with no name recall, no political pedigree or machinery, no access to government resources prevailed. She simply offered herself in service, and the people responded. Her victory is not just electoral—it is transformational,” Agra wrote in the Answer.

READ: Pam Baricuatro hits Gwen for delaying transition proceedings

Baricuatro’s camp maintained that they welcomed the legal process and trust the Comelec to act fairly.

“We welcome this opportunity to reaffirm the legitimacy of our victory and the will of the people,” the statement read.

“We trust the Commission on Elections to resolve this swiftly and fairly. Our focus remains on delivering the promises of our mandate,” it added.

The governor-elect secured over 1.1 million votes in the May 12 polls, defeating Garcia by a wide margin.

Her team said the result was a “resounding call for new leadership in Cebu.”

Even as the legal proceedings unfold, Baricuatro continues to push forward with her administration’s key priorities, which include: improving access to quality hospitals and healthcare, reducing poverty and addressing hunger, and expanding jobs and livelihood opportunities.

Her office said she remained focused on implementing her campaign agenda “with the same resolve and commitment that earned the people’s trust.”

Garcia, who had yet to concede defeat, filed the protest on June 3, claiming there was “technical and software-proven evidence” that votes intended for her were misattributed to Baricuatro.

She questioned the results of the gubernatorial race and cited alleged irregularities in over 4,100 precincts.

“There is now growing proof that the votes intended for Governor Gwen Garcia were credited to my opponent,” she said during a press briefing.

Baricuatro’s team initially withheld comment pending official receipt of the protest.

Her lawyer, Edmund Lao, earlier said it was “surprising” for Garcia to contest the results given the wide margin of Baricuatro’s win.

Garcia received nearly 800,000 votes, significantly trailing behind Baricuatro’s more than 1.1 million.

Despite Garcia’s legal challenge, the incoming governor’s camp expressed full confidence in the integrity of the electoral process and reiterated their commitment to serve the province.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP