Hontiveros drops 44 in Batch 1994’s rout of Batch 1995

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Outgoing Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros turned back the clock with a monster double-double to power Batch 1994 to a dominant 97-72 win over Batch 1995 in the Don Bosco Cebu Alumni Basketball League (DBCABL) on Sunday, June 16, at the DBTC campus.

The 47-year-old former PBA star erupted for 44 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals, lifting Batch 1994 to its second straight win in Division 1.

Hontiveros knocked down 12 of his 27 attempts from beyond the arc, leading his squad to a commanding 33-point advantage at one point, 79-46.

Backing him up were Guy Mendoza with 19 points, Gitz Genson with 18, and Cris Fernandez with 10.

Noel Sanico paced the struggling Batch 1995 with 17 points, five rebounds, two steals, and a block as they dropped to 0-2 in the standings.

In Division 2, Batch 2006 also improved to 2-0 following a 68-46 beatdown of Batch 2007. Jose Acha led the charge with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Batch 2008-2009 joined them at the top after cruising past Batch 2012, 64-47, behind John Velasco’s 21-point, 16-rebound double-double.

In other games, Batch 2001 edged Batch 1998, 52-48. Batch 2018 routed Batch 2015, 78-50. Batch 2004-2005 crushed Batch 2010, 76-43. Batch 2003 slipped past Batch 1996, 55-51.

