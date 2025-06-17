Cebu City Public Library: Archival plans to resume 24/7 operations

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. plans to restore the 24-hour operations of the Cebu City Public Library (CCPL).

He wants to revive round-the-clock access to study spaces, reading materials, and online resources for the public.

“We are happy to share that the Cebu City Public Library will soon be open to the public again, 24/7,” Archival announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday, June 17.

In an interview, Archival said this initiative is part of his broader goal to ensure “uninterrupted access to educational resources,” especially for students and individuals who need extended hours to study or conduct research.

To support this, he said the city government is exploring a partnership with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to install reliable internet services in the facility, without placing additional strain on the city’s budget.

“Nag-coordinate nata sa DICT kung how fast they can put the system. Kung wala, that’s one thing nga ato gyung himuon na i-open,” Archival said.

(We are now coordinating with DICT on how fast they can put the system. If there is none, that’s one thing that we will have to do.)

24/7 operations

Archival expressed hopes that the 24/7 operations can be reinstated after he assumes office, pending coordination on staffing and other logistical requirements. While he acknowledged the challenge of maintaining late-night operations, he assured the public that the plan is actively being studied.

The CCPL, located along Osmeña Boulevard, houses over 25,000 books, offers free Wi-Fi access, and has a seating capacity of 150. It also provides computer access and a digital braille section for visually impaired individuals.

In March 2018, the CCPL became the first public library in the country to operate 24/7 after then-mayor Tomas Osmeña responded to a request from a student on Facebook.

Quiet space to study

Mitch Roldan, a student from the Cebu Institute of Technology–University, asked if the library could be opened round-the-clock to provide students a safe, affordable, and quiet space to study outside of cafes and fast-food chains.

The library’s free services have since been recognized as “equalizers,” granting equal access to educational resources regardless of one’s economic background. Security personnel were also deployed to ensure the safety of library-goers.

However, in June 2019, CCPL reduced its operating hours due to manpower limitations. Former mayor Edgardo Labella later vowed to restore the 24/7 schedule.

CCPL suspended full operations when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020. It was temporarily closed on May 9, 2020, and later reopened on September 8, 2020, when quarantine restrictions were eased in Cebu City.

Originally established on April 13, 1919, as the Cebu City Branch Library of the National Library of the Philippines, CCPL, formerly known as the Rizal Memorial Library, has stood as one of the city’s most vital public institutions for over a century.

