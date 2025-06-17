Taduran named GAB’s Boxer of the Month for May

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Reigning IBF world minimumweight champion Pedro “Kid Heneral” Taduran received another honor following his emphatic title defense last month.

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) named Taduran as its “Boxer of the Month” for May, following his hard-fought split decision victory over Japanese rival Ginjiro Shigeoka on May 24 in Osaka, Japan.

Despite the official scores, 113-115, 115-113, and 118-110, the bout was largely viewed as one-sided in Taduran’s favor, putting a definitive end to his rivalry with Shigeoka.

The recognition marks back-to-back honors for Filipino world champions, as WBC minimumweight titleholder Melvin Jerusalem received the same award from GAB in April after defeating Yudai Shigeoka, Ginjiro’s older brother.

Taduran, 28, also earned praise from lawmakers, with the Senate of the Philippines passing a resolution commending his successful title defense.

He now holds a professional record of 18 wins, 13 knockouts, four losses, and one draw.

Unfortunately, the bout ended on a tragic note for Shigeoka, who collapsed in the ring after the decision was announced. He was rushed to the hospital, diagnosed with a brain clot, and underwent emergency surgery. The 24-year-old has since retired from boxing and is currently recovering.

According to Taduran’s camp, they are now eyeing a unification bout against WBO world minimumweight champion Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico.

