Tisa buy-bust: Pregnant minor rescued, man arrested

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- A pregnant minor was rescued while a 37-year-old man was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation – Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO) in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Monday, June 16.

The suspect was identified as Alvin Tabanas Plando, who was allegedly selling illegal drugs from his residence in Sitio Manga, Barangay Tisa. Authorities confiscated ₱243,000 worth of suspected shabu during the operation.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl who just turned 16, and reportedly three months pregnant, was also found at the scene.

According to NBI-CEBDO, the Tisa buy-bust operation was launched following reports that Plando was not only selling drugs but also hiring minors to repack shabu.

“This is quite alarming, that’s why we have that urgent instruction to conduct appropriate action,” said NBI-CEBDO Agent-in-Charge Arnel Pura in an interview on Tuesday, June 17.

“Female specifically, as reported kay pulido daw morepack in exchange to some amount of money, so kaning mga minors nadani sa pag-assist sa pagrepack,” said Atty. Niño Rodriguez, the handling agent.

While Plando was accused of using minors for drug-related tasks, the NBI clarified that it remains unclear if the rescued girl was directly involved. She claimed she was only staying at the house after having an argument with her partner, who is reportedly Plando’s cousin.

However, the minor tested positive for drug use.

Plando is facing charges under Sections 5, 11, and 12 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The minor, on the other hand, will also face a charge under Section 15 of the same law and will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for assessment and proper intervention.

For his part, Plando, the target of the Tisa buy-bust, denied using minors to repack drugs.

“Sa experience lang (reason for selling drugs)… Dili na tinuod oi nga naa koy assistant, mao ra na ilang gimarites. Naa koy mga barkada, mga babaye, sa wala pa ko nagbaligya, ara gyud mi sa balay magtambay,” said Plando.

