cdn mobile

Tisa buy-bust: Pregnant minor rescued, man arrested

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital Correspondent | June 17,2025 - 06:25 PM

Tisa buy-bust

Alvin Tabanas Plando, 37, is now languishing in jail after he was arrested in possession of P243,000 worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Monday, June 16. A pregnant minor was also arrested.

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- A pregnant minor was rescued while a 37-year-old man was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation – Cebu District Office (NBI-CEBDO) in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City on Monday, June 16.

The suspect was identified as Alvin Tabanas Plando, who was allegedly selling illegal drugs from his residence in Sitio Manga, Barangay Tisa. Authorities confiscated ₱243,000 worth of suspected shabu during the operation.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old girl who just turned 16, and reportedly three months pregnant, was also found at the scene.

READ:

P9.7M worth of marijuana seized in Camarines Sur

Tisa buy-bust: HVI nabbed with P1.4M worth of shabu

Construction worker nabbed in Cebu City buy-bust, 1 kilo of shabu seized

 

According to NBI-CEBDO, the Tisa buy-bust operation was launched following reports that Plando was not only selling drugs but also hiring minors to repack shabu.

“This is quite alarming, that’s why we have that urgent instruction to conduct appropriate action,” said NBI-CEBDO Agent-in-Charge Arnel Pura in an interview on Tuesday, June 17.

“Female specifically, as reported kay pulido daw morepack in exchange to some amount of money, so kaning mga minors nadani sa pag-assist sa pagrepack,” said Atty. Niño Rodriguez, the handling agent.

While Plando was accused of using minors for drug-related tasks, the NBI clarified that it remains unclear if the rescued girl was directly involved. She claimed she was only staying at the house after having an argument with her partner, who is reportedly Plando’s cousin.

However, the minor tested positive for drug use.

Plando is facing charges under Sections 5, 11, and 12 of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The minor, on the other hand, will also face a charge under Section 15 of the same law and will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for assessment and proper intervention.

For his part, Plando, the target of the Tisa buy-bust, denied using minors to repack drugs.

“Sa experience lang (reason for selling drugs)… Dili na tinuod oi nga naa koy assistant, mao ra na ilang gimarites. Naa koy mga barkada, mga babaye, sa wala pa ko nagbaligya, ara gyud mi sa balay magtambay,” said Plando.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: buy-bust, Cebu City, shabu
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.