Malaysian caught at Naia for allegedly smuggling P29.7 million worth of shabu

MANILA, Philippines — A Malaysian national was apprehended at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 in Pasay City for allegedly attempting to smuggle over P29.7 million worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said on Tuesday that its agents apprehended the passenger on Saturday after 4,368 grams of shabu, valued at P29.7 million, was reportedly found in the foreigner’s luggage.

The BOC-NAIA made the arrest in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

“A combination of x-ray scanning, K-9 inspection and a detailed physical examination led authorities to a suspicious package containing white crystalline substances,” the BOC said in a statement.

The passenger was immediately placed under the custody of PDEA for inquest proceedings.

The person is facing charges for violating the Republic Act (RA) No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and RA No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

The illegal drugs were turned over to the PDEA after the arrest. /apl

(Nelson Caparas Jr., INQUIRER.net trainee)

