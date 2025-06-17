Magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolts waters near Davao Occidental island

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit off the coast of Balut Island in Davao Occidental on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In its latest bulletin, the Phivolcs said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, occurred at 2:25 p.m.

READ: Phivolcs Modernization Act to boost disaster monitoring capabilities

Its epicenter was located 357 kilometers southeast of Balut Island in the municipality of Sarangani, Davao Occidental.

No aftershocks and damage to properties are expected from the quake.

Three weeks ago, a magnitude 5 earthquake also hit Davao Occidental.

The tectonic earthquake struck 91 kilometers southeast of Sarangani Island at 6:48 p.m. on May 26, 2025. It was 82 km deep.

There was no reported intensity, which is the traditional way of knowing the intensity based on reports of people who felt the earthquake, as of this writing.

Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensity I in Malungon and Alabel, Sarangani.

Instrumental intensity, on the other hand, is measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration. /das

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP