5-minute response time: Torre orders relief of 2 provincial directors

MANILA, Philippines — The posts of two police provincial directors have been declared vacant after the ones who occupied the positions failed to meet the five-minute response time benchmark of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

PNP chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III made the announcement on Tuesday.

He said the provincial directors will be relieved once new commanders who will take over the posts have been chosen.

“Following the warning, we have two provinces where the positions have been declared vacant and open for applications,” Torre said in an interview with reporters.

“There are applicants now who want to be provincial directors because some have been cautioned on the compliance to the 5-minute response,” he also noted.

However, Torre did not provide any details on the identities of the two provincial directors.

“They fell short, but they will also have a chance to catch up and perhaps, wait for another opportunity to be given a command position,” the chief of police said.

Response time

Eight police chiefs from the National Capital Region were also previously sacked from their posts after failing to follow the prescribed response time.

The five-minute emergency response is in effect in Metro Manila following Torre’s directive.

He warned that more positions will be vacant in the coming days if more police officers will be flagged under the new requirement of the PNP.

“In the coming days, if more officers are cautioned, we will open additional positions because there are many officials waiting for an opportunity,” the PNP chief said.

He further stressed that he will not entertain any excuses from Metro Manila police directors who underperform in their responsibilities.

“We will remove commanders because we want our commanders to know how to literally command, not just figuratively,” Torre said.

“You should be a real commander on the ground – someone who can give orders over the radio, direct people and others.)

