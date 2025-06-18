Woman wounded in downtown Cebu City after gunman shoots her in the face

By: Daryll Galindo, Paul Lauro - Multimedia Reporter and Multimedia Correspondent - CDN Digital | June 18,2025 - 09:11 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 32-year-old woman was wounded after an unidentified gunman shot her in the face twice at past 3 a.m. today, June 18, at the Tabo sa Banay area in Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City.

According to CDN Digital in a report, that the woman was sitting at the side of the road when she was shot by her assailant.

According to the report, while the woman was sitting at the side of the road, a man on a motorcycle arrived.

The man got off from the motorcycle, approached the victim and shot her three times.

Two of the gunman’s bullets hit the victim on the face — one just above the left eyebrow and the other just below the left eye.

The gunman, after seeing the victim fall to the ground, fled the area on his motorcycle.

After the attack was reported, police and emergency responders arrived in the area.

Medical emergency responders rushed the victim to the hospital where she was admitted and where her wounds were being treated.

Police also continued to investigate the shooting and would try to identify and arrest the assailant, who shot the victim.

