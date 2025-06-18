Cebu City Hall: Archival pushes solar shift to cut P200M power bill.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government spends more or less P200 million a year on electricity.

This was according to the Commission on Audit (COA), which prompted Mayor-elect Nestor Archival Sr. to push for a transition to solar energy in government-owned buildings and facilities.

On June 4, the Cebu City Council approved Archival’s ordinance promoting the use of solar panels in city operations, with the goal of reducing the city’s annual electricity costs by 10 to 20 percent.

“Kay dinhi sa atong syudad, we’re paying something like P250 million per year para sa elektrisidad,” Archival said in a recent media interview.

(Because here in our city, we’re paying something like P250 million per hear for our electricity.)

But recent data show the cost is even higher. According to the Commission on Audit (COA), the city spent a total of P289.49 million on electricity in 2023, equivalent to 4.17 percent of City Hall’s total income.

The audit further revealed a steady increase in Cebu City’s electricity expenses over the last six years: P205.3 million in 2018, P220.3 million in 2019, P214.7 million in 2020, P243 million in 2021, P271.1 million in 2022, and P289.5 million in 2023.

While higher power rates may partly explain the trend, COA emphasized that utility prices were tightly regulated, and that the significant annual increases would more likely be due to inefficient consumption and lack of planning.

In this context, Archival said his administration was determined to implement sustainable solutions, without putting additional strain on the city’s finances.

Under the newly approved solar ordinance, interested private contractors will be tapped to install solar panel systems at no cost to the City Government.

The contractors will initially recover their investment from the energy cost savings, and after earning a reasonable profit, the savings will be turned over to the city.

“Now, kung ma-implement ni ang solar ordinance, there’s no cost to the city—wala tay budget pangitaon,” Archival explained.

(Now if this solar ordinance would be implemented, there’s no cost to the city–we would not have to look for a budget for this.)

He said that the executive department spends around P1 million monthly on electricity, while the legislative department spends around P700,000 per month.

The solar initiative, he said, would be a step toward cutting these recurring costs and embracing clean energy solutions.

Archival added that the ordinance would clearly spell out that contractors would shoulder the cost of supply, installation, and maintenance.

“Because on the ordinance, gisulti—nga kung kinsa tong ganahan nga contractor magbutang og solar, sila moy mobutang,” he said.

(Because on the ordinance, it said–that any contractor who would want to set up solar power here [at Cebu City hall], they should be the ones who would install it.)

To ensure proper implementation, the ordinance mandates the formation of a Technical Working Group (TWG) composed of department heads from the Office of the Building Official, Budget Office, General Services Office, Property Division, City Planning and Development Office, and other offices designated by the mayor.

The TWG will be tasked to review and evaluate contractor proposals, recommend necessary adjustments, and monitor the installation and maintenance of solar energy systems.

It will also award contracts based on the shortest implementation timeline and highest projected savings.

Beyond cost-cutting, Archival said this program would be part of a broader vision for modernizing public infrastructure, encouraging private sector participation, and adopting environmentally sustainable policies in governance.

“The City encourages the private sector to partner and invest in upgrading city facilities,” he said.

