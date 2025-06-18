Shangri-La Mactan’s Golden Hour Soirée for the Cebu Food and Wine Festival

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu knows how to raise the bar when it comes to delivering delightful, one-of-a-kind, and truly memorable experiences for all our guests.

The Sunset Soirée was meticulously crafted to offer guests an unparalleled taste of Shangri-La Mactan’s signature hospitality – from a luxurious cruise with exceptional food and premium wines, to vibrant entertainment and unique opportunities for connection and networking. It’s truly our way of making the Cebu Food and Wine Festival extraordinary. DAVE JUNKER GENERAL MANAGER, SHANGRI-LA MACTAN

Held in celebration of the Cebu Food and Wine Festival, Shangri-La Mactan unveiled a truly unique offering: the Sunset Soirée, featuring an exclusive golden hour catamaran cruise followed by an exquisite beach barbecue.

The Golden Hour Soiree

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the golden hour cruise gave guests front-row seats to panoramic views of the Mactan Channel, perfectly paired with great music, delectable canapés, exquisite Clarendelle wines, and the refreshing sea breeze that only Cebu can offer. The coastal voyage was curated in partnership with Winedrop – AWC Philippines, featuring a premium selection of Clarendelle wines, which flowed freely as guests lounged aboard the luxurious catamaran.

For Shangri-La Mactan, the Sunset Soirée stands as our distinctive contribution to this year’s Cebu Food and Wine Festival. General Manager Dave Junker, in an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, emphasized,”Having been a proud participant in the festival for several years, we sought to elevate our involvement. Our vision was to seamlessly pair exceptional wines with the vibrant local tropical flavors, particularly our abundant seafood, culminating in an unparalleled culinary and sensory experience that truly celebrates Cebu.”

From Sea to Shore: Beachside Barbecue at Breeze

Following the scenic cruise, the celebration continued at the beachfront of Shangri-La Mactan with a barbecue feast under the stars. Carefully grilled specialties were served, each dish thoughtfully matched with Clarendelle’s wine selections, completing a culinary journey that was both refined and relaxed.

Shangri-La Mactan’s beachside truly struck the perfect balance between luxury and leisurely tropical charm. General Manager Dave Junker elaborated, ‘Cebu, renowned as a premier tropical destination, is celebrated for its breathtaking resorts. We envisioned no better way to highlight this than by hosting the cruise and barbecue dinner event right on our pristine beach. We deeply value Cebu’s beautiful coastlines, and we’re committed to showcasing them through unique events like the Sunset Soirée.

The partnership with Clarendelle wines, already a familiar name in Shangri-La properties, wasn’t just for show. Junker shared that the Shangri-La Group has been working with the brand for years, recognising its quality and compatibility with their food offerings. “The wines we chose go really well with our tropical setting and cuisine, so teaming up with them again for this event made perfect sense,” he added.

At its core, the Sunset Soirée was about creating a shared space for guests to come together, unwind, and enjoy what Cebu has to offer. “We’re always looking for ways to diversify what we offer,” said Junker. “If we can work with our partners to highlight our food and beverage capabilities while giving people a unique experience, then that’s a win-win situation for everyone.”

The Sunset Soirée was just one exquisite example of the many uniquely curated experiences Shangri-La Mactan offers.

